Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raised Jd Com (JD) Holding by $2.22 Million; Share Value Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Increases Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 74,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, up from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 11.77M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 120,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,696 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 400,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.06 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) by 237,600 shares to 23,500 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (Put) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 93,058 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $190.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 76,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin reported 1,000 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 16,078 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Board. 966,557 are held by Financial Bank Of America De. Robecosam Ag accumulated 88,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pennsylvania owns 47,601 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Washington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 2,614 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 173,832 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.15% or 521,696 shares. M&T State Bank stated it has 31,544 shares. Ameriprise invested in 96,883 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

