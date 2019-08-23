Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered By $29.05 Million Its V F (VFC) Position

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 232,378 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 8 shares with $1,000 value, down from 232,386 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.42B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 667,480 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 36.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 5,548 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 20,748 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 15,200 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $83.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 3.00 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 164,524 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Bridges Mngmt has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). National Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166,926 shares. Hartford Investment owns 118,718 shares. 24 were reported by Jnba Fin Advisors. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.14% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 20,213 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Goelzer Invest Management holds 0.08% or 9,900 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,472 shares. Whittier Commerce holds 39,291 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 151,054 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.08% or 5,968 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) stake by 7,900 shares to 52,100 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 177,433 shares and now owns 181,756 shares. Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) was raised too.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.29 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 13.64% above currents $78.91 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,747 shares. Intersect Llc reported 2,455 shares. Callahan Ltd accumulated 93,786 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 31,524 shares. Oakworth holds 0.13% or 5,579 shares. Smithfield Com invested in 12,413 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.2% or 230,875 shares. Iowa National Bank holds 27,652 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 3.66 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 6,601 shares. 79,687 are held by Grimes. Hamel Assoc Inc accumulated 0.11% or 2,330 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.14’s average target is 9.16% above currents $107.31 stock price. Lowe’s had 29 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 60,905 shares to 40,307 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (Call) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Devon Energy Corp New (Put) was reduced too.