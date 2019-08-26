Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Lifted by $2.70 Million; Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Stock Declined While Sandler Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 7,074 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 228,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 153,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1,003 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 40,520 shares to 43,015 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 49,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 819 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 15,726 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 22,400 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.92M shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 94,125 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) or 35,444 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 25,839 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Citadel Ltd Llc has 369,346 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 76,163 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 51,966 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.21M shares. Axa invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 2,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,229 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research invested in 17,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Oz Management Limited Partnership accumulated 334,013 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 11,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 10,677 shares. Gabelli & Co Advisers stated it has 151,068 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 10,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest owns 1,011 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,700 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 773,797 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co reported 9,697 shares stake.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 127,802 shares to 50,214 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Put) by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.