Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Decreased by $29.04 Million as Stock Declined; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Walmart (WMT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 81.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 159,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 35,769 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 195,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 67.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 7,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Walmart spending $16 billion for 77 percent stake in India’s online retailer Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 40,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (Call) by 93,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn holds 0.08% or 580,497 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cookson Peirce & reported 4,707 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 477,755 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.24% or 9,535 shares. Moreover, Kepos Capital LP has 0.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 61,512 were accumulated by First Interstate Bank. Ww Asset holds 0.59% or 117,881 shares. Hendershot Invests invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La holds 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,975 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 28,100 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Company accumulated 22,393 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares to 22,507 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

