Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $41.37 Million; Great West Life Assurance Company Increases Holding in Walmart (WMT)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 208,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.33 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 04/05/2018 – GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTMENT WITH WALMART IN FLIPKART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 167,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 175,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,908 shares to 281,006 shares, valued at $29.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 80,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,585 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 84,802 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl reported 35,647 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,488 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 79,375 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co holds 1.33 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Com invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advsrs Llc has 1.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 37,314 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,020 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com holds 65,003 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Regions Financial Corp holds 1.11% or 989,514 shares. 7,330 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 174,398 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Security National invested in 1,525 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 363 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 52,069 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (Put).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) stated it has 38 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Letko Brosseau And Associate invested in 0.01% or 2,250 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 200,408 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,722 shares. 326,480 are held by Montag & Caldwell Ltd. Kessler Invest Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Groesbeck Mgmt Nj owns 3.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,397 shares. Advisory Service holds 3,905 shares. Miura Mgmt Lc has invested 2.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moors & Cabot invested in 11,874 shares. Boston & Mngmt reported 818 shares.