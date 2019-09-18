Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding as Market Value Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) by 124.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 23,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 19,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 9.66M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 11,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 137,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.45M, down from 149,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $292.71. About 1.47M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 9,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 10,740 shares. Argyle Cap Management has 1.39% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 80,608 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 0.2% or 4,700 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,237 shares. Blackhill Inc stated it has 447,545 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny holds 0.24% or 287,834 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Com Dc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 578,895 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 39,642 shares. Condor Mgmt reported 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 255,016 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 101,218 shares stake. Town & Country Bancorp & Company Dba First Bankers Company owns 46,528 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 9,120 shares to 58,880 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporatio (NYSE:XOM) by 9,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,873 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 12,405 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company holds 254 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assoc stated it has 15,300 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 43,384 shares. Barnett & owns 21,526 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 24,830 shares. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C has invested 1.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Smithfield Tru Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,968 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 3.1% or 308,156 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa owns 0.47% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,125 shares. 15.61 million were reported by Cap World. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 11,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.31% stake. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,918 shares. Guardian L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,650 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 79,536 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 51.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).