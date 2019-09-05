Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position; Universal Display (OLED) Shorts Lowered By 30.39%

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) had a decrease of 30.39% in short interest. OLED’s SI was 2.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.39% from 3.60M shares previously. With 715,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s short sellers to cover OLED’s short positions. The SI to Universal Display Corporation’s float is 5.93%. The stock increased 4.57% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 758,270 shares traded or 27.17% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 62.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 121,738 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 73,058 shares with $1.05M value, down from 194,796 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $807.58M valuation. The stock increased 13.79% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 1.90 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is -9.57% below currents $219.32 stock price. Universal Display had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of OLED in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Susquehanna.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. It has a 88.79 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 10.74% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 1,682 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 28,788 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Synovus Fincl Corp has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 47,973 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Advisory Services Network Lc reported 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 49,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prns invested in 1.71M shares or 1.14% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 1.24 million shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 77,200 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Company has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Universal Display a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Types Of Risks That Punish American Axle’s Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat leads consumer gainers; Fabrinet leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 170,000 shares. 13,034 were accumulated by Regions. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 172,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 2.52 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 15,710 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ellington Group Inc Lc reported 34,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Smith Graham L P, a Texas-based fund reported 668,321 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.1% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 347,803 shares. Strs Ohio holds 6,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.19M shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 140,000 shares. Lsv Asset reported 5.44M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).