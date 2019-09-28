Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bailard Lowered Stake

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 17,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 126,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.38 million, down from 143,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on…; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 3,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, down from 7,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

