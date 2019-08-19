Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Valuation Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Position by $7.04 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 94,551 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 60,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 5.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Grp Inc reported 328,569 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 1.15M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 33,700 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 79,571 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.21% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Farmers Merchants accumulated 174,737 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 20,667 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 83,999 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 9,696 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 18,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,400 were accumulated by Washington Tru Bankshares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,963 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 20,806 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 3,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 158,025 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. Shares for $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S. 2,000 shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C, worth $36,340. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by BALL M LEROY. 2,900 shares valued at $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, August 14 Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,500 shares.

