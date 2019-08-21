Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN); Bb&T (BBT) Stake Has Upped by Spc Financial Inc

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 103,970 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 31,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 22,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.59 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 52 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.63% or 750,315 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bowen Hanes & Company has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp reported 210 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Strategic Limited Liability Com has 0.63% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% stake. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.19% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pettyjohn Wood White owns 1.26% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 83,271 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited owns 211,041 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. 26,448 were reported by Bangor Bankshares. Tompkins Fincl has 0.55% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 54,774 shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares to 86,499 shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 157,288 shares to 39,898 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (Put) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put).