Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY); As Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Stock Declined, Holder Heartland Advisors Lowered Its Position by $431,108

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 107,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 81,198 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 52.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 532.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 8,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 332,377 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (Call) by 443,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 883 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.31 million shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 288,305 shares stake. Moreover, Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.21% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Communications Limited has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 375,441 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Co owns 8,390 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 36,881 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 326,742 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,600 shares. 9,995 were reported by Lpl Fin Lc. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bb&T invested in 4,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 1,380 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Inc holds 1.00M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 445,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 12,801 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 15,800 shares. Axa owns 13,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 770,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 236,095 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 27,148 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Co accumulated 78,207 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 84,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 54,077 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 15,896 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 2,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.96% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $753,748 for 25.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.