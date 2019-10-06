Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Stock Declined; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Market Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 40,508 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.94M, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 31,266 shares to 4,144 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.15% or 572,699 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 111,443 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 18,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.34% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pension Ser holds 290,994 shares. 265,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Glenmede Na reported 7,365 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nomura Inc accumulated 0% or 8,290 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,677 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.24% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Magnetar Fin reported 54,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Voya Investment Limited Co invested in 87,468 shares.

