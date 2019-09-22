Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increased Its Kb Home (KBH) Holding by $2.91 Million; Share Price Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Increased Stake by $1.77 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 116,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 282,630 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27M, up from 166,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.77M shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.42% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 402,923 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 15,315 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.02% stake. 145,791 were accumulated by Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us. Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 254,846 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,920 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.16% or 265,123 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 62 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.34% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 176,314 shares. Us Bank De invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,030 shares to 2,570 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,990 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.13% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,908 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.13% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sei stated it has 12,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 337,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.84 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 17,040 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 664,435 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 255,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 61,361 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 25,000 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 611,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call).