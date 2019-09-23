Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Glycomimetics (GLYC); Harbourvest Partners Has Cut Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Position by $792,848 as Stock Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 858,584 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.03M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT, COMPLETE ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $123.9 MLN AS COMPARED TO $40.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS QTR END CASH $242.6M ON FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.33; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in GlycoMimetics; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5.31 million activity.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 718,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,601 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1.