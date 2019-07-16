Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Biogen (BIIB); Valueworks Lowered Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position as Stock Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 4.86M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 129.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $233.62. About 1.03M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 879,160 are owned by Advsr Asset. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc owns 439,500 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.96% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 100,325 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 12,935 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Advsrs Limited Company, California-based fund reported 192 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 125,273 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 156,186 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors has 336,902 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 131,000 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 9,600 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Senator Investment Grp Limited Partnership owns 5.00 million shares for 3.24% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 31.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,025 shares. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 11.5% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com stated it has 8,591 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,246 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Monetary Management Grp has 0.24% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,540 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 39,366 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Westend Advsr Limited Liability owns 109,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Com has 9,582 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.51% or 36,065 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 0.84% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,813 shares. Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2,439 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 86,856 shares to 359,404 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.