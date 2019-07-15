Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Quotient LTD (QTNT) Raised by $360,000 as Share Price Declined; Biotime (BTX) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Upped Its Stake by $3.76 Million as Shares Rose

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.58M market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 253,139 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 97,800 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 65,463 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 119,900 shares stake. Scotia Capital accumulated 33,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. 17,100 were accumulated by Paradigm Fincl Ltd Llc. First Manhattan Com has 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 1,420 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,068 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Inc. Voya Management Limited Liability Company owns 46,234 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Principal Finance Gru holds 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 11,234 shares. Pnc Financial Gp holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asterias Biotherapeutics Reports Third Quarter Results NYSE:AST – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioTime Enters Into Exclusive Agreement With Orbit Biomedical Ltd. to Access Innovative Device for the Sub-Retinal Delivery of OpRegen® Cells for the Treatment of Dry-AMD – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime Announces November 16, 2018 Record Date and November 28, 2018 Distribution Date for the Distribution of Age-X Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BioTime to Present at 2019 Biotech Showcase Investor Conference on January 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AgeX Therapeutics Acquires Technology to Regulate Immune Tolerance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 235,760 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Clearbridge Invs invested in 0.02% or 2.46M shares. Polar Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.35 million shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 127,840 shares. Niemann Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Capital Incorporated holds 121,440 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Broadfin Ltd Liability Com reported 1.10 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 105,338 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.1% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Point72 Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 202,430 shares. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 73,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 260,000 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 2.84 million shares.