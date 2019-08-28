Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Has Upped by $1.30 Million; Nokia (NOK) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake by $4.00 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 72,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 808,840 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 736,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 2.21M shares traded or 62.97% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 19.43M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16,246 shares to 113,084 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 60,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,307 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust: A Top Choice For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust: A 5.0%-Yielding Top Pick For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REIT Yields 5.6%, Strong Portfolio And Growth, Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 63,031 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 632,673 shares. 2.57 million are owned by Macquarie Grp Incorporated. Axa holds 0.09% or 1.18M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 279,784 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 697,000 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability reported 11,882 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 114,219 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Liability Co invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 57,177 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 61,283 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 353,140 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 130,056 shares.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Nokia’s Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why NOK Stock Could Skyrocket – Yahoo News” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Tempting as It May Be, Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t Going Anywhere – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $338.00M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.