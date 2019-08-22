Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; C-V Starr & Co Trust Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stake by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 79,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 102,896 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 182,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 214,603 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 309,036 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,390 are held by Noesis Mangement. Miller Howard Invests holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.25M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 29,752 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,140 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated stated it has 187,371 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Notis owns 16,175 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cincinnati Insurance Com reported 102,266 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 388,077 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 8,667 shares. The Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd has invested 0.35% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mariner holds 145,868 shares. Amer Research Management reported 12,788 shares. Yorktown Research Inc reported 12,300 shares stake.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Put) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Essent Announces Launch of EssentEDGE – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.