Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Its Universal Health (UHS) Holding by $7.23 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 54,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, down from 183,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 334,141 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 478,997 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 104 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 0.52% or 77,084 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments owns 153,837 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Capital Int Ltd Ca reported 22,468 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,247 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 20,460 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Communication has 30,418 shares. World Investors owns 20.50M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank holds 7,864 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 9,670 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. 1St Source Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,336 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. 139,000 are held by Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 23,563 shares to 176,496 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paul Tudor Jones Says Gold Is His Favorite Trade In The Next 1-2 Years – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about EOG Resources Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (NYSE:STAY) by 71,911 shares to 304,296 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:MIK) by 195,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nuance Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 107,878 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 53,778 shares. 56,165 are owned by Westpac Banking. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,620 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Co invested in 39 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 3,532 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Icon Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,800 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 9.29M shares.