Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Last Week

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 15.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 23,563 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 176,496 shares with $6.06 million value, up from 152,933 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 523,972 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Among 6 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 46 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the shares of RB in report on Tuesday, May 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Liberum Capital. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 11 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Liberum Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Underperform” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 7550 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 14 by UBS. UBS maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) rating on Monday, April 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 6400 target. See Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) latest ratings:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 45.54 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 21.09 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock increased 0.12% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6428. About 718,519 shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (Put) stake by 100,000 shares to 275,000 valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citrix Sys Inc (Put) stake by 228,200 shares and now owns 4,200 shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus Financial had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.