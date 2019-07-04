Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Viacom New (VIAB) by $12.55 Million; Beach Investment Management Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.39 Million; Stock Value Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 448,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.87M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 143,093 shares to 65,594 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 59,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,584 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC: Renewed CBS Merger Possibility Brings Viacom Upgrade – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pluto TV Coming to Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios Announce Perryâ€™s First Original Series, â€œThe Oval,â€ to Launch the Content Creatorâ€™s Exclusive Programming for the Network – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Stock Performance Is Starting To Suffer From Dual Class Structure – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.