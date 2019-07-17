Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake By $4.57 Million; American Physicians Service Group Has 1.68 Sentiment

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) stake by 59.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 14,998 shares as Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO)’s stock rose 12.44%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 40,178 shares with $12.28M value, up from 25,180 last quarter. Bio Rad Labs Inc now has $9.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $308.53. About 119,453 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing

American Physicians Service Group Inc (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 69 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 41 sold and reduced equity positions in American Physicians Service Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 22.10 million shares, down from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Physicians Service Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 51 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,283 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 17,738 shares. 669 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 9,708 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 845 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 10,383 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 174,444 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 2,978 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 158,001 shares. Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 3,309 shares. 88,719 are held by Principal Fincl Gp. Moreover, Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh has 0.6% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability Com owns 20,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 1,139 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Constellation Brands Inc (Put) stake by 58,100 shares to 2,100 valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 27,631 shares and now owns 38,409 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 264,004 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 221,704 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 209,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 313,566 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $942.72 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 408.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.