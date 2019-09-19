Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $900,000; Market Valuation Rose; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Continues to Hold Position in 3 (DDD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 1.52 million shares traded or 187.38% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 144.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 152,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 257,090 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 104,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 466,332 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold DDD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 82.54 million shares or 2.56% more from 80.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 3.23M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.00 million are owned by D E Shaw And Company. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 200,385 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 10,940 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 35,779 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 12,711 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) or 30 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Pinebridge LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 102,359 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc reported 150 shares. 52,870 are owned by Concourse Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Intl Gp Incorporated stated it has 85,525 shares. 100 were accumulated by Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 463,328 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 50,500 shares to 49,400 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 657,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,929 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avoro Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.06% or 684,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 48,273 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 119,528 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 7,016 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 121,826 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 3,122 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 734,417 shares. Kingdon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.61% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 137,219 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 39,930 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Gp Inc owns 15,973 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 103,740 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 19,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 837,222 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 682,751 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 160,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).