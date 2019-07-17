Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $3.86 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Generac Hldgs Com (GNRC) Holding by $1.33 Million; Share Value Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (GNRC) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 26,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,090 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 45,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 128,500 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 77,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 148,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 22,557 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 14,670 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28M for 16.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has 0.02% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 5,920 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 20,540 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 40,223 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 142,874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,986 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Colony Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 265,921 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 39,565 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 606,455 shares stake. Ameritas Partners stated it has 5,004 shares. 46,264 are owned by James Research Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

