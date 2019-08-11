Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $3.35 Million; As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Position by $3.32 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 247.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 26,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 10,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 524,545 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 72,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 39,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 150,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 237,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,607 shares, and cut its stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 11,661 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,124 shares. 217,714 are owned by Citadel Llc. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 11,712 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,350 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Amp Invsts has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.45% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 23,360 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Lpl Limited holds 1,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 677,520 are held by Fir Tree Mngmt L P. Montag A holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,750 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 3,055 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.

