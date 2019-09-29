Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $4.19 Million; Valuation Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Increased Stake by $423,200

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 86.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, up from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,610 shares to 137,750 shares, valued at $40.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.