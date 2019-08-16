Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised By $3.35 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake By $4.97 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 805,602 shares with $55.93M value, down from 877,602 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $32.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 925,419 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 83.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 33,172 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 72,679 shares with $7.39 million value, up from 39,507 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.93 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson Foods recall involves rubber contamination – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson’s Poultry Turnaround Contends With Trade Wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.05% above currents $87.93 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 56,374 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Strategic Global Ltd Liability holds 41,601 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 36 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 149 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Oppenheimer Co accumulated 122,094 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Polaris Limited Liability Company has 648,320 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,372 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 256,189 shares. Synovus holds 0.02% or 13,535 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 101 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.79’s average target is 18.99% above currents $89.75 stock price. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 3. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) stake by 237,600 shares to 23,500 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 80,300 shares and now owns 65,800 shares. Starbucks Corp (Put) was reduced too.