Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Shorts Decreased By 29.91%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) had a decrease of 29.91% in short interest. MBUU’s SI was 655,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.91% from 935,600 shares previously. With 180,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s short sellers to cover MBUU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 125,710 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 120% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 30,000 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 55,000 shares with $7.20 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $22.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 1.78 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Suggests It’s 41% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexion finance chief to depart – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “William Blair Starts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen drug patent challenge slices $2B off Alexion’s market cap – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $16400 highest and $14600 lowest target. $155’s average target is 57.04% above currents $98.7 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,566 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 209 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 102,366 shares. 649,223 are owned by Calamos Advisors. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 159,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Investec Asset North America invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 20,749 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Zwj Counsel has invested 0.74% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50,090 shares. 61,441 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 118,177 shares to 250,000 valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) stake by 210,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Centene Corp Del (Call) was reduced too.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $605.83 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 71,377 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cadence Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,931 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Brinker stated it has 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Alphaone Inv stated it has 5,937 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com stated it has 338,848 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 230,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 130,459 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 138,055 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 8,610 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 14,100 shares.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Malibu Boats, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBUU) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Malibu Boats: An Attractive Play For Cyclical Contrarians – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.