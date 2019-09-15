Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $10.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Monetta Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Market Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 284,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 336,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, down from 620,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 773,728 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 47.76M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 170,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 26.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co reported 39,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.62M shares. Asset One Company Ltd reported 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 146,475 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 298,160 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 16,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hrt Finance Lc has 0.21% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Gsa Prtn Llp invested in 118,215 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Advisory Service Network Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Perkins Mngmt invested 0.43% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 3,215 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited reported 89,558 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.20M for 51.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Minecraft’s Ray Tracing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stockâ€™s Short-term Problems Donâ€™t Mean Much for Long-term Prospects – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.