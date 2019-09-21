Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Radius Health (RDUS) by $6.60 Million; Atika Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $420,000 as Shares Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33M, down from 740,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 737,680 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 559,263 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 165,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 49,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 565,145 shares. 512,674 were reported by Northern Trust. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 99,736 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 16,470 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 108,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 26,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,390 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested in 0% or 122,159 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 10 shares. Geode Cap Ltd reported 592,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited, California-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership reported 465,000 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 15,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.36M for 37.62 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 107,218 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 4,900 shares. Millennium invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Captrust Financial reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 83,440 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 10,000 are held by Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdings Limited. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 73,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gru Inc has 54,714 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 3,181 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 74,420 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 8,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).