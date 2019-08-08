Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Glycomimetics (GLYC) Stake By $1.20 Million; BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES (BNET) Shorts Lowered By 63.64%

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 250,000 shares with $3.12M value, down from 350,000 last quarter. Glycomimetics Inc now has $139.91M valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 601,218 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS QTR END CASH $242.6M ON FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, GLYCOMIMETICS HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $242.6 MLN AS COMPARED TO $123.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT, COMPLETE ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 05/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Announces Design of Phase 3 Clinical Trial for GMI-1271 in Relapsed/Refractory AML; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 14/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics to Present New Preclinical Data for GMI-1271 and GMI-1359 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Tesla Inc (Put) stake by 15,000 shares to 45,000 valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (EWP) stake by 39,000 shares and now owns 338,510 shares. Microsoft Corp (Put) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. GlycoMimetics had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $600 target in Monday, August 5 report. SunTrust downgraded GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) rating on Monday, August 5. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $500 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.