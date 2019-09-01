Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $880,000; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 418,317 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 61.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 126,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 77,712 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, down from 204,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “BioMarin’s Roller Coaster Continues – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioMarin Q2 miss pressures shares, down 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, BIDU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 46,221 shares to 121,608 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 69,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 137,861 shares to 145,871 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

