Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Market Value Declined; Financial Counselors Raised Bp Plc (BP) Stake

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 218,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 206,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 4.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS WANTS TO INVEST IN RENEWABLES BUSINESSES ‘THAT CAN STAND ON THEIR OWN TWO FEET AND PROVIDE RETURNS’; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit $2.6B; 17/04/2018 – BP, Smurfit, Persimmon Too few women at top; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q GAS-TRADING EARNINGS MORE THAN $100M HIGHER THAN NORMAL; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BP at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Technology Could Drive 30% Cost Savings — CERAWeek Market Talk

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 5,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 20,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 4.11 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barometer Capital accumulated 43,600 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,000 shares. Valley Advisers holds 1.1% or 35,085 shares. Winslow Cap Management Limited Co holds 4.29M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fil has invested 0.38% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 2,702 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kistler has 1,450 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,200 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 4.86% or 308,921 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.84% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Focused Wealth has 780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,100 shares to 179,650 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 865,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,400 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Put).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 366,532 shares to 714,113 shares, valued at $29.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,547 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES).