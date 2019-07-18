Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Stake; Connable Office Trimmed By $325,143 Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Connable Office Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connable Office Inc sold 1,191 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Connable Office Inc holds 14,875 shares with $4.07 million value, down from 16,066 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $117.47B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $293.7. About 1.41 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE)’s stock rose 14.77%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 110,000 shares with $7.63M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In now has $3.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 334,014 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q EPS 63C INCLUDES $130M GAIN FROM SALE OF PRV; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1.81 million shares. Verity Asset Inc reported 0.65% stake. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 43,763 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 110,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Principal Financial Grp invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1.92 million shares. 15,393 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 19,823 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 358 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Among 7 analysts covering Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultragenyx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 92,470 shares to 8,130 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 16,700 shares and now owns 6,300 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Connable Office Inc increased Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) stake by 10,714 shares to 212,946 valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) stake by 32,210 shares and now owns 1.81M shares. Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 90,009 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma reported 9,625 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc owns 36,911 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru Company holds 0.39% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 7,438 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,407 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 3,300 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Company owns 172,274 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 107,089 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Intact Inv stated it has 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peapack Gladstone invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 110 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 18,391 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 16.41 million shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

