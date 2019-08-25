Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position by $21.01 Million as Share Price Declined; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Mengis Capital Management Raised Holding

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 127.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 55,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 98,210 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 43,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73,595 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 140,774 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 526,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accredited Investors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gm Advisory Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,091 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 12,030 shares. Moreover, Northstar Group Incorporated has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart, Arkansas-based fund reported 18,388 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Aspiriant has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 395,130 shares. Scott & Selber reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gradient Investments Lc invested in 0.11% or 4,608 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) by 161,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 15,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,643 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oak Assoc Oh has 5.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,458 shares. Addison Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 873 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. 40,079 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Williams Jones Limited Co reported 1.96% stake. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 82,267 were reported by Ci Investments Incorporated. Chemung Canal Tru Company has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,631 shares stake. Horizon Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 211 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd accumulated 343,352 shares. Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 24,511 shares in its portfolio. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 13,473 shares. Somerset Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 2,118 shares.