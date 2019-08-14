Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $21.01 Million; 1st Source (SRCE) SI Increased By 23.45%

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) had an increase of 23.45% in short interest. SRCE’s SI was 203,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.45% from 164,600 shares previously. With 45,300 avg volume, 5 days are for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s short sellers to cover SRCE’s short positions. The SI to 1st Source Corporation’s float is 1.14%. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 46,956 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 127.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 55,132 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 98,210 shares with $37.46 million value, up from 43,078 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $180.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 99,700 shares to 33,000 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 78,600 shares and now owns 140,352 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 39,328 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 616 shares. 7,747 were accumulated by Telemus Cap. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 29,299 shares stake. Sumitomo Life, a Japan-based fund reported 17,556 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 3,050 shares. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.53% or 223,493 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 8,611 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 26,486 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 197,678 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 340 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1st Source (SRCE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Willingdon Wealth holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 55,880 are owned by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Paloma Prtnrs Company owns 0.01% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 4,632 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Smithfield Company holds 3,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 2,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,536 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 1St Source Bancshares owns 27.68% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 7.23M shares. 15,052 are owned by Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 2.09M shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).