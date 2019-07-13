Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Hyman Charles D Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 82.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,677 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 31,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 410,532 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS PR J) by 36,525 shares to 372,175 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5.04% or 27.54 million shares in its portfolio. 53,737 are owned by Chesley Taft & Ltd Co. Qci Asset Incorporated New York has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis reported 83,466 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Company accumulated 59,778 shares. Cahill Advsr reported 10,926 shares. 27.83 million were reported by Capital Ww Investors. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.49% or 470,806 shares in its portfolio. Community Inv invested in 0.04% or 6,488 shares. Intact Management Incorporated holds 0.26% or 151,700 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 8,391 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 11.99 million shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.10 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put) by 43,700 shares to 64,400 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Call) by 470,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

