Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $6.92 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 91.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 28,611 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 2,700 shares with $656,000 value, down from 31,311 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95M shares traded or 287.09% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Among 7 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 128.06% above currents $1.39 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. Deutsche Bank maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3.5 target. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $2.7500 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $1.6 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2.75 New Target: $2.5 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $2.5 New Target: $3.5 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Real Reason Chesapeake Energy Is Imploding – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake – Just A Lottery Ticket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 0.02% or 125,321 shares. 16.99M are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Bessemer Gru Inc invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 100 are held by Archford Strategies. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 161,384 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 151,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 120,054 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 129,700 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 1.81 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Eqis Cap Mgmt has 194,382 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Common Retirement Fund has 3.28 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Llc holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 11,827 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R. $1.85M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock.

The stock increased 7.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 32.64M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 184.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 39.45% above currents $199.27 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 37 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Wedbush. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com invested in 39,087 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 386,752 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oakworth Cap reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.13M shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,275 are held by Investment Advisors. Azimuth Cap Management Lc reported 42,122 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 932 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability. 428,416 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,468 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt holds 0.68% or 9,542 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 667 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 75,119 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Willscot Corp stake by 293,227 shares to 774,193 valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (EWL) stake by 45,200 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Microsoft Corp (Put) was raised too.