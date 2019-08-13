Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $4.96 Million as Stock Declined; Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose While Hmi Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.14 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 93,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 123,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Marshall Wace Llp owns 1,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 4,411 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 0.48% or 660 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Service has 1.73% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.04% or 27,580 shares. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 5,148 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,661 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Prns Ltd Co has 0.54% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 75,020 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,199 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.34% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 121,435 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) by 198,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Manchester Management Ltd Company reported 7,209 shares. Hilltop Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goelzer Invest Management has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,447 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 366,599 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,943 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.26% or 41,035 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Axa accumulated 504,713 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 615 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dialysis services providers down on study of CVS Health home dialysis device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.