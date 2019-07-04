Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $5.16 Million as Market Value Declined; Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Rose While S&T Bank Has Cut Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna Turns Bullish On EOG Resources After Q1 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 98,956 shares to 149,360 shares, valued at $40.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 33,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,167 are held by Cambridge. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.09% or 9,310 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 69,061 shares. Yhb Advsr accumulated 7,110 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Boston Prtnrs reported 31,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 878,303 shares. Central Financial Bank And owns 13,423 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 549,549 shares. 635,975 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 169,985 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 145 shares or 0% of the stock. Middleton & Ma holds 0.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 30,244 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.50M for 9.81 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).