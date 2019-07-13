Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $4.96 Million; Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bonterra Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Altacorp. The stock of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Wednesday, March 13. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. GMP Securities maintained the shares of BNE in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. See Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $7.75 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold Maintain

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 75.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 93,525 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 30,000 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 123,525 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $74.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 77,831 shares traded. Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $179.63 million. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. It has a 34.27 P/E ratio. The firm also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Godaddy Inc stake by 51,151 shares to 167,082 valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 303,987 shares and now owns 318,887 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Inc has 0.64% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 56,699 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough Communication Inc. Leisure Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 208,688 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsr Inc. 105,968 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 20,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Mngmt Il invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fdx reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 171,723 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt accumulated 106,164 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Mathes Company has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,250 shares. 1.48 million are held by Pnc Financial Serv Group. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 27,890 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769.