Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Capital One Finl (COF) Holding; RELX PLC (LON:REL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RELX Plc had 22 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Friday, January 25. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 14. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2123.00 New Target: GBX 2178.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2123.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1840.00 New Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1785.00 New Target: GBX 1729.00 Maintain

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 29.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 22,841 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 53,500 shares with $4.37 million value, down from 76,341 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $42.42B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 1.14 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital One Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, January 23 to “Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Capital One exec selling art deco-inspired estate for $4.1M – Washington Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Capital One Plans to Buy Back up to $2.2 Billion of Common Shares Through Second Quarter 2020 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star owns 720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 21.05 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt, a Idaho-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 115,575 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 66,717 shares. Bp Public Lc has 50,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 3 were reported by Howe Rusling. Sky Invest Grp Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kempner Capital Mgmt has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 6,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 9,083 shares. Freestone Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 17,418 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 42,502 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Paychex Inc (Call) stake by 114,900 shares to 139,900 valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tesla Inc (Put) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Alphabet Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.94 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 27.28 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

The stock decreased 0.74% or GBX 14.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1947.5. About 2.59M shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.