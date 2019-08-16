Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake By $731,070; Shorts at RIWI ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (RWCRF) Lowered By 4.76%

RIWI CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RWCRF) had a decrease of 4.76% in short interest. RWCRF’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.76% from 2,100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 3 days are for RIWI CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RWCRF)’s short sellers to cover RWCRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 1,500 shares traded. RIWI Corp. (OTCMKTS:RWCRF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 16,246 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 113,084 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 129,330 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 1.41 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.62 million. The firm operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. It has a 59.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s patented cloud software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Inc (EWP) stake by 39,000 shares to 338,510 valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc (Call) stake by 37,800 shares and now owns 49,100 shares. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) was raised too.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.10% above currents $40.28 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs reported 0.17% stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 101,859 shares. 69 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Korea Inv accumulated 0.02% or 110,900 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gp invested in 0.06% or 542,386 shares. 331,526 were accumulated by Sei. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 69,750 shares. 149,635 were accumulated by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 461,780 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 382,254 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 28,193 shares. Lazard Asset accumulated 255,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Management Limited owns 29,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

