Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) as Market Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased by $1.67 Million Its Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 88.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 31,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 4,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954,000, down from 35,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $270.72. About 346,804 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston health care co. won’t appeal stock delisting; CFO and chief legal officer resign – Houston Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc reported 21,312 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.43% or 10,070 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Llc has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 34,000 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Lc invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Cap invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.23M are owned by Miller Howard Invests New York. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 110,274 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Inc. 2.59 million were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 557,917 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 7,606 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares to 243,100 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.