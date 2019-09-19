Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding; XT ENERGY GROUP (XTEG) Sellers Increased By 1.82% Their Shorts

XT ENERGY GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:XTEG) had an increase of 1.82% in short interest. XTEG’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.82% from 5,500 shares previously. With 11,900 avg volume, 1 days are for XT ENERGY GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:XTEG)’s short sellers to cover XTEG’s short positions. It closed at $4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 32.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 118,177 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 250,000 shares with $5.99 million value, down from 368,177 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 162,889 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) stake by 182,500 shares to 595,000 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Cbs Corp New (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Salt Life Continues to Expand Retail Footprint – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital award $10,000 grand prizes in ‘Go Paperless’ campaign – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.82M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura stated it has 62,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co stated it has 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 175,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 907,314 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru owns 0.04% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 1.64 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.07% or 7.00 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,790 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 100 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 1,770 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 13,500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 17,668 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 308,040 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.1% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Among 5 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is -8.54% below currents $26.24 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) earned “Underweight” rating by Stephens on Monday, September 9. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 22 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan.

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. It has a 571.43 P/E ratio. It also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and methanol fuel; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as creates and makes hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves.