Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $21.83 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Moreno Evelyn V Has Lifted Holding

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 216,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 46,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 262,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability invested in 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sol Mgmt Com holds 0.13% or 10,977 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 20,200 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,825 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 775,036 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co holds 121 shares. Town & Country Bankshares & Company Dba First Bankers Company stated it has 8,250 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.17% or 19,269 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stifel Financial accumulated 0.13% or 1.07M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 9,068 shares. Orrstown Financial invested in 0.01% or 91 shares. Sit Investment Assoc reported 2,300 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 71,028 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 46,221 shares to 121,608 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

