Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Hcp (HCP) Position as Stock Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 60.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 611,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 4.04 million shares traded or 47.26% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 3.58M shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 8,505 shares. Moreover, Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,466 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Com reported 0.38% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 390,174 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Texas-based Carlson Cap Lp has invested 0.62% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 745,485 shares. Fiduciary Company invested in 0.04% or 42,950 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 139,781 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Chemical Savings Bank owns 18,279 shares. Eii Management reported 1.16% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 117,939 shares to 318,394 shares, valued at $59.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP to Acquire a Trophy Life Science Property in West Cambridge – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Bets Big On Boston – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy to start renewables plan for large customers in October – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FNCL) by 11,100 shares to 49 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 41,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,811 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Co has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aviva Plc reported 269,118 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 9,129 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,721 shares. Benedict accumulated 31,422 shares. Windward Cap Co Ca reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 322,867 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Llc invested 0.31% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Trust Co has 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth has invested 1.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Piedmont Invest reported 10,771 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 228,539 shares. Conning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 22,991 were reported by Montag A And Associates. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).