Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI); Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $1.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 85,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 101,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 2.35 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to Buy Oncology Drug-Development Company AurKa — Deal Digest; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 25/04/2018 – Lilly Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 54,200 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 42,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 202,703 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 185 shares worth $20,067.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 1.83 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 281,733 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fifth Third Bank holds 111,773 shares. 40,974 are held by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,131 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 17,556 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has 2,100 shares. Financial Advisory Service reported 4,630 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.49% or 382,620 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas & holds 1.33% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 14,345 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.08% or 140,860 shares. Invest House Lc reported 0.42% stake. Central State Bank Tru holds 0.03% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 2,570 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 284,037 shares to 336,000 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).