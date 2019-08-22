Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Intuit (INTU) Holder Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 750,396 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 5,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 20,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.35% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 19.59M shares traded or 254.60% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) by 20,200 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) by 81,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Mngmt Al has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 64,904 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 2,143 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 73,158 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 152,800 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 51,236 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 149,716 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Menta Cap Ltd reported 8,538 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 157,220 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1.35 million were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares to 30,009 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) by 21,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).