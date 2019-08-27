Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Rose, Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 79,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 102,896 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 182,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 112,200 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $209.73. About 167,660 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale accumulated 7,354 shares. Aew Capital Mgmt Lp has 1.09 million shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. 376 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt has 1.36% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 449,791 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 64,331 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 929,127 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 188,686 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 2,111 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 44 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ci Investments has 108,446 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank invested in 0.01% or 317 shares. Scout reported 0.99% stake. Shelton Mgmt reported 608 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WhyHotel Continues West Coast Expansion with Launch of Seattle Pop-Up Hotel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 34,215 shares to 300,340 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 16,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,763 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Renaissance Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 31,061 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp accumulated 31,370 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 17,300 shares. 6,932 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 6,329 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 19,869 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 95,980 shares. American Int Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 96,010 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Boston Advisors Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,684 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 180,144 shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) by 34,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) by 198,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,900 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put).